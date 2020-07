Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:55 Hits: 4

A research group has developed a new, lightweight and motor-less device that can be easily attached to an ankle support device - otherwise known as an ankle foot orthosis (AFO). The new device will aid stroke patients in their rehabilitation, improving their walking and preventing falls.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722095524.htm