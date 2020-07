Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:44 Hits: 1

The varied diet of juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish complicates scientists' ability to age them. This makes plans for the management of this invasive species more difficult, as outbreaks of adults on the reef are unpredictable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721094438.htm