Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:21 Hits: 1

Researchers have published an improved and innovative method for estimating the number of koalas in an area detected by using drones and an artificial intelligent algorithm as they continue the quest of identifying surviving koala populations in bushfire areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721102147.htm