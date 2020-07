Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 22:45 Hits: 1

A growing number of chemicals in pesticides, flame retardants, and certain plastics have been linked to widespread health problems including infertility, diabetes, and impaired brain development, a set of reviews of hundreds of studies concludes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721184508.htm