Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The genetic material that codes for bat adaptations and superpowers - such as the ability to fly, to use sound to move effortlessly in complete darkness, to tolerate and survive potentially deadly viruses, and to resist aging and cancer - has been revealed and published in Nature.

