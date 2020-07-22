The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flood data from 500 years: Rivers and climate change in Europe

Studying historical documents from 5 centuries, scientists were able to compare flood events from the past with recent flood events in Europe. This combination of historical and hydrological research provides evidence for the strong influence of climate change on rivers and floodings. Floods tend to be larger, the timing has shifted and the relationship between flood occurrence and air temperatures has reversed.

