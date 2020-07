Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:52 Hits: 4

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday proposed new regulations to hinder emissions from air travel, prompting criticism the agency is codifying standards many aircraft makers have already met.The proposal from the EPA would adopt...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/508470-epa-set-to-propose-first-ever-aircraft-emissions-standards-report