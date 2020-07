Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The Sierra Club will remove monuments of its founder John Muir over his racist history, the environmental conservation organization announced Wednesday morning.The green group, which Muir founded in 1892, said that as the country begins to...

