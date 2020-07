Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The House on Wednesday approved a major public lands conservation bill, sending it to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it into law.The bill, known as the Great American Outdoors Act, would provide $900 million in federal...

