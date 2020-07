Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:16 Hits: 3

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday finalized a rule that will speed up the process for reviewing industry permits in a move critics say will limit communities’ ability to fight them. Disputes between industries seeking air,...

