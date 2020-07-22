EPA Awards $3.8 Million Grant to Improve and Protect Georgia’s Water Quality

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

ATLANTA - (July 22, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GA EPD) $3,855,500 to address nonpoint source pollution. EPA will support implementation of activities intended to eliminate or prevent Georgia’s water quality problems due to the discharge of pollutants from nonpoint sources.

“This grant directly supports our goal of preserving and protecting Georgia’s vital water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “By working in partnership with Georgia, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

“This EPA grant will support water quality improvement projects across Georgia ranging from agriculture best management practices to urban stormwater controls,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We want to thank the EPA for this important grant, as well as the local communities providing matching funds and services to address nonpoint source pollution.”

“Nonpoint source pollution is the leading cause of water quality problems in the United States,” said U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler. “This EPA grant will improve water quality in our communities and underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to keeping Georgia’s water clean, safe and accessible today and for future generations.”

“We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s continued support and prioritization of our nation’s water supply, especially in Georgia,” said U.S. Senator David Perdue. “This partnership with the EPA will have a direct impact on Georgia’s prized water resources and ensure clean drinking water for all residents.”

While the program provides statewide coverage, funding will focus on activities that address priority watersheds with water quality problems. The funds will also be used for local watershed planning and restoration, water quality monitoring, groundwater protection, education and outreach, best management practice demonstrations, compliance assistance and technology transfer.

Nonpoint source pollution is caused by rainfall moving over the ground. This runoff picks up natural and man-made pollutants as it flows, eventually depositing the material into lakes, rivers, and groundwater. This type of pollution can be difficult to manage since it cannot be traced to a specific source. Controlling nonpoint source pollution is especially important since one in three Americans get their drinking water from public systems that rely on seasonal and rain-dependent streams.

The grant is part of EPA's 2020 Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program. Congress enacted Section 319 of the Clean Water Act in 1987 to control nonpoint sources of water pollution.

Learn more about successful nonpoint source reduction projects at: www.epa.gov/nps/nonpoint-source-success-stories and EPA’s nonpoint source program at: https://www.epa.gov/nps

More information about nonpoint source pollution grants in Georgia at: https://epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protection-branch/nonpoint-source-program

