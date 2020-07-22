EPA Proposes Cleanup Plan to Address Soil and Groundwater Contamination at the Riverside Industrial Park Superfund Site in Newark, New Jersey

Category: Environment Hits: 6
NEWARK, N.J. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a cleanup plan for the Riverside Industrial Park Superfund site on the banks of the Passaic River in Newark. The proposed plan includes a combination of technologies and methods to address the cleanup of contaminated soil, sewer water, waste and groundwater at the site.
“EPA previously took action to prevent further release of hazardous chemicals into the river by plugging a discharge pipe and addressing the tanks that were the source of the release at the Riverside Industrial Park site,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “Today, after an extensive investigation of this industrial park with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, we are proposing what we believe are the best methods to clean up the contamination and maintain the protection of public health over time.”
The Riverside Industrial Park Superfund site is located on a 7.6-acre active industrial property. Beginning in 1903, industrial operations that included the manufacturing of paint, varnish, linseed oil and resins started. After 1971, the site was subdivided into 15 lots, some of which have ongoing business operations. The sources of soil and groundwater contamination include historic site operations, accidental spills, illegal dumping, improper handling of raw materials and/or improper waste disposal.
EPA’s proposed cleanup plan addresses contaminated soil, soil gas (gas trapped in the soil), groundwater, sewer water and waste at the site. In consultation with NJDEP, EPA is proposing the following actions based on an evaluation of various alternatives:
The Riverside Industrial Park site includes both current and former manufacturing and packaging facilities at 29 Riverside Avenue in Newark, New Jersey. The site covers approximately 7 acres and contains a variety of industrial buildings, some of which are vacant. In 2009, at the request of NJDEP, EPA responded to an oil spill into the Passaic River that was eventually traced to two basement storage tanks in a vacant building on the site. The state and the City of Newark requested EPA’s help in assessing the contamination at the site and performing emergency actions to identify and stop the source of the spill. EPA investigated and discovered that chemicals including benzene, mercury, chromium and arsenic were improperly stored at the site. EPA took immediate actions to prevent further release of these chemicals into the river in the short-term. The site was added to the Superfund National Priorities List of the country’s most hazardous waste sites in 2013, and in 2014 an agreement was signed with PPG Industries, Inc. to perform the study of the site.
As part of the public comment period, EPA will hold a virtual public meeting on the proposed plan on August 5, 2020 at 7:00pm. Please register in advance of the meeting by visiting https://epa-riverside-proposed-plan.eventbrite.com[1] or by emailing Shereen Kandil, Community Involvement Coordinator, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [2] or calling her at (212) 637-4333. Anyone interested in receiving a hard copy of the proposed plan or the materials for the public meeting should contact Shereen Kandil with such a request by Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Written comments on EPA’s proposed plan may be mailed or emailed to: Josh Smeraldi, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway, 18th Floor, New York, New York 10007-1866 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Comments postmarked up until August 21, 2020, will be accepted.
To view EPA’s proposed plan for the site or for more information, please visit www.epa.gov/superfund/riverside-industrial[3]
