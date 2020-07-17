The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Baleen whales have changed their distribution in the Western North Atlantic

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers using passive acoustic recordings of whale calls to track their movements have found that four of the six baleen whale species found in the western North Atlantic Ocean -- humpback, sei, fin and blue whales -- have changed their distribution patterns in the past decade. The recordings were made over 10 years by devices moored to the seafloor at nearly 300 locations from the Caribbean Sea to western Greenland.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200717120132.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version