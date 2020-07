Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 12:42 Hits: 1

Amid the COVID-19 chaos in many hospitals, emergency medicine physicians in seven cities around the country experienced rising levels of anxiety and emotional exhaustion, regardless of the intensity of the local surge, according to a new analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721084205.htm