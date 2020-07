Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:31 Hits: 2

A coalition of 20 states is suing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a rule that weakens states’ ability to block pipelines and other controversial projects that cross their waterways.The Clean Water Act previously allowed states to halt...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/508371-20-states-sue-over-trump-rule-limiting-states-from-blocking