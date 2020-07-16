The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

EPA Administrator Talks Deregulation, Environmental Progress Under President Trump on Fox Business

Category: Environment Hits: 0

07/16/2020

WASHINGTON (July 16, 2020) — This afternoon U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined Liz Claman on Fox Business to discuss deregulation and environmental progress. To date, EPA has finalized 64 deregulatory actions, saving an estimated $94 billion while combined emissions of criteria pollutants and their precursors dropped 7% under President Trump.

Watch the full interview here[1]

References

  1. ^here (video.foxbusiness.com)

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-administrator-talks-deregulation-environmental-progress-under-president-trump-fox

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version