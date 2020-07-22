Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 05:38 Hits: 4

(Beyond Pesticides, June 22, 2020) In the latest issue of Pesticides and You, the quarterly journal of Beyond Pesticides, articles focus on the key issues of the day—a safe response to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) without toxic disinfectants, and confronting environmental racism in communities with campaigns to take toxic pesticides out of public parks. A Critical Moment in History In introducing the issue, Beyond Pesticides executive director, Jay Feldman, writes: “Nurturing and sustaining life is at the core of the environmental work going on in communities across the country. However, as the events of the past months have illustrated, if we are to ensure that our society and planet are sustainable, it will require the protection of those facing the greatest hazards and attention to the underlying disparities behind them.” “Stopping Systemic Environmental Racism in New York City Parks” Lead article, “Stopping Systemic Environmental Racism in New York City Parks,” focuses on the report, Poison Parks, written by The Black Institute in January, documents New York City public spaces in low-income people of color neighborhoods being sprayed with the weed killer glyphosate (Roundup) at significantly higher rates than other parts of the city. The report notes, “Minority and low-income communities suffer […]

The post Safer Disinfectants for Coronavirus Response and Reversing Racial Disparities in Managing Public Parks—Topics included in Beyond Pesticides Journal, Pesticides and You appeared first on Beyond Pesticides Daily News Blog.

Read more https://beyondpesticides.org/dailynewsblog/2020/07/safer-disinfectants-for-coronavirus-response-and-reversing-racial-disparities-in-managing-public-parks-topics-included-in-beyond-pesticides-journal-pesticides-and-you/