Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 20:08 Hits: 4

Lawmakers are stepping in to seek more time for tribal governments to spend coronavirus relief money after funding slated for Native American communities was delayed by the Treasury Department.A new bill, which has been introduced by bipartisan...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/508388-lawmakers-seek-extension-for-tribes-to-spend-stimulus-money