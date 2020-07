Articles

A new rapid DNA detection method can identify forest pests and pathogens like Asian gypsy moths and white pine blister rust in less than two hours, without using complicated processes or chemicals -- a substantial time savings compared to the several days it currently takes to send samples to a lab for testing.

