Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Regular physical activity is a healthy way to prevent and reduce high blood pressure, even in places where pollution levels are relatively high. Air pollution increases high blood pressure risk, yet it does not outweigh the benefits of physical activity on high blood pressure prevention. Addressing air pollution remains important for high blood pressure prevention.

