Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 13:32 Hits: 3

Cambridge scientists have developed a new way to fortify shellfish to tackle human nutrient deficiencies which cause severe health problems across the world. The team is now working with major seafood manufacturers to further test their microencapsulation technology, or ''Vitamin Bullets''.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720093251.htm