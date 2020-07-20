Ultracold mystery: Solved

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:23 Hits: 3

Last December, researchers designed technology that could achieve the lowest temperature chemical reactions and then broke and formed the coldest bonds in the history of molecular coupling. Now, though reactions are considered too fast to measure, they determined the exact lifespan of their intermediate -- the space between reactants and products -- and solved the mystery of why some ultracold molecules simply disappear.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720112331.htm