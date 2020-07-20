The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ultracold mystery: Solved

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Last December, researchers designed technology that could achieve the lowest temperature chemical reactions and then broke and formed the coldest bonds in the history of molecular coupling. Now, though reactions are considered too fast to measure, they determined the exact lifespan of their intermediate -- the space between reactants and products -- and solved the mystery of why some ultracold molecules simply disappear.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720112331.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version