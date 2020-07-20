The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Azores: Exotic insect species increase on islands through human impact

A new study reveals that the diversity of exotic species of insects, spiders and other arthropods in the Azores is increasing. This pattern has also been observed in other islands around the world, which can contribute to aggravate the current biodiversity crisis. The study also point to a slight decrease in the abundance of endemic species in the archipelago - species that are not found anywhere else on the planet.

