The Azores: Exotic insect species increase on islands through human impact

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 14:20 Hits: 3

A new study reveals that the diversity of exotic species of insects, spiders and other arthropods in the Azores is increasing. This pattern has also been observed in other islands around the world, which can contribute to aggravate the current biodiversity crisis. The study also point to a slight decrease in the abundance of endemic species in the archipelago - species that are not found anywhere else on the planet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720102056.htm