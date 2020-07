Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Researchers have created next-generation solar modules with high efficiency and good stability. Made using a type of material called perovskites, these solar modules can maintain a high performance for over 2000 hours. Their findings have brightened prospects of commercialization.

