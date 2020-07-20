COVID-19 replicating RNA vaccine has robust response in nonhuman primates

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:59 Hits: 2

A replicating RNA vaccine, formulated with a lipid-based nanoparticle emulsion, produces antibodies against the COVID-19 coronavirus in mice and primates with a single immunization. These antibodies potently neutralize the virus in young and old animals. The antibody levels induced are comparable to those in recovered COVID-19 patients. This formulation is shelf-stable, with mass-production and distribution advantages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720145911.htm