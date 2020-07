Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:22 Hits: 5

The ancient philosopher Plato posited the shapes of the building blocks of the universe. According to him, the earth was formed of cubes. Researchers now find a fundamental truth in that premise. Studying the shapes and fragmentation patterns of a variety of rocks, they found that the average of all their forms is a cube.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720112214.htm