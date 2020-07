Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:23 Hits: 5

A key uncertainty in climate projections is the amount of carbon emitted by thawing permafrost in the Arctic. Plant roots in soil stimulate microbial decomposition, a mechanism called the priming effect. An international research team shows that the priming effect alone can cause emission of 40 billion tonnes carbon from permafrost by 2100.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720112335.htm