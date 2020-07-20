EPA at 50: Managing Waste Across the Nation

Category: Environment Hits: 4
07/20/2020
WASHINGTON (July 20, 2020) — This week, as part of EPA’s 50th anniversary celebration, the agency is highlighting the progress made on promoting responsible waste management, preventing contamination from hazardous waste, and cleaning up contamination from underground storage tanks.
“As our economy and business practices have evolved, EPA has continued to adapt, innovate and fine tune its solid and hazardous waste regulations,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Peter Wright. “We are committed to working with our state, tribal and territorial partners, in close consultation with communities and the regulated community, to fulfill our important mission.”
“The Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials (ASTSWMO) values our partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” said ASTSWMO Executive Director Dania Rodriguez. “As co-regulators, with our federal partners, we strive to protect and improve public health and the environment and look forward to continuing and strengthening our partnership the next 50 years and beyond.”
Signed into law in 1976, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act[1] (RCRA) set standards for responsible solid waste management and established safeguards for hazardous wastes, from generation to transportation, treatment, storage and disposal. Today, the RCRA waste management program manages over 2.5 billion tons of solid, industrial and hazardous waste resulting from the manufacturing and use of goods throughout the economy and oversees almost 4,000 cleanups across the country each year. In addition, approximately 546,000 underground storage tanks nationwide store petroleum or hazardous substances and are managed to safeguard against the contamination of groundwater, which serves as the source of drinking water for nearly half of all Americans.
EPA, under the Trump Administration has made several achievements in preventing and protecting our nation’s land from hazardous waste contamination, including:
Waste Management:
Underground Storage Tanks:
Background: On October 21, 1976, President Ford signed the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act[7] (RCRA) into law, which empowered EPA, in close partnership with the states, tribes, and territories, to set standards for responsible solid waste management and to establish “cradle-to-grave” safeguards for hazardous wastes, from generation, transportation, treatment, storage and disposal. RCRA was amended in 1984 to create the federal Underground Storage Tanks program, which requires prevention and cleanup of releases from underground storage tanks. The Underground Storage Tanks program not only works with state and tribal partners to clean up tank leaks when they occur, but also sets tank design standards, requirements for leak detection and spill and overfill controls, and an inspection program to keep tank facilities in compliance.
The fundamental elements of these programs established in those early years have been very successful at protecting the American public from hazardous waste contamination and leaking underground storage tanks. Open dumping, unlined landfills and leaking underground tanks have been replaced by well-engineered sanitary landfills for municipal and industrial waste, and design, installation and inspection standards for underground storage tanks. EPA established these safeguards for the generation and transportation of hazardous waste, including requirements for the disposal or recycling of waste and cleanup standards when contamination does occur.
For more information, see a Timeline of Milestones in RCRA History[8].
For more information about EPA’s Underground Storage Tanks program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ust[9].
EPA's Office of Land and Emergency Management[10] provides policy, guidance and direction for the agency's emergency response and waste programs.
