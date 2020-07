Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:23 Hits: 1

If you've ever held a trilobite fossil, seen one in a classroom, or walked by one in a store, chances are it was Elrathia kingii, one of the most common and well-recognized trilobites. New work describes the development and growth rate of Elrathia kingii -- only the second such dataset to be compiled for a trilobite -- allowing for the first comparison among trilobite species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715142324.htm