Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 14:10 Hits: 4

Biodiversity and thus the state of river ecosystems can now be predicted by combining environmental DNA with hydrological methods, researchers have found. Using the river Thur as an example, the approach allows areas requiring conservation to be identified in order to initiate protective measures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200717101024.htm