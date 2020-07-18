The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists achieve major breakthrough in preserving integrity of sound waves

In a breakthrough experiment, physicist and engineers have shown that it is possible to limit the movement of sound to a single direction without interruption even when there are deformations along the pathway. The findings pave the way for technologies with more robust sound wave integrity and advances in ultrasound imaging, sonar, and electronic systems that use surface acoustic wave technology.

