EPA issues $4.1 million cleanup plan for North Alcoa site in East St. Louis

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-065

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (July 16, 2020)—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an interim Superfund clean-up plan for part of the North Alcoa site in East St. Louis. The estimated $4.1 million cleanup requires the removal, consolidation and covering of contaminated soil on site and a stormwater management system.

An aluminum refinery operated on the 400-acre site from 1902 until the mid-1950s when the property was sold. Although not listed on the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), EPA considers the site to be NPL-caliber and manages it through the Superfund Alternative Approach process.

EPA’s 2020 Interim Record of Decision can be viewed online at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0508010 or in-person at the City Clerk’s Office, City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive; St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2908 Louisiana Boulevard; and at East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State Street, East St. Louis.

For questions or comments, please contact Ruth Muhtsun, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator at (312) 886-6595 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Documents will be available at U.S. EPA Region 5, EPA Records Center, 77 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois, 60604, once EPA offices reopen.

For more information visit www.epa.gov/superfund/alcoa-properties .

###