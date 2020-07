Articles

COVID-19 is associated with life-threatening blood clots in the arteries of the legs, according to a new study. Researchers said COVID-19 patients with symptoms of inadequate blood supply to the lower extremities tend to have larger clots and a significantly higher rate of amputation and death than uninfected people with the same condition.

