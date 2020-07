Articles

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Researchers have developed a new complex material design strategy for potential use in neuromorphic computing, using metallocene intercalation in hafnium disulfide (HfS2). The work is the first to demonstrate the effectiveness of a design strategy that functionalizes a 2D material with an organic molecule.

