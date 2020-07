Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:47 Hits: 5

A group of Democratic senators is expressing concerns over reports that Facebook is exempting climate change misinformation from fact-checking. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Tom Carper (Del.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507865-democrats-chide-facebook-over-climate-disinformation