Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 20:35 Hits: 2

A new study has dissected how radiotherapy alters the behavior of immune cells known as macrophages found in glioblastoma (GBM) tumors and shown how these cells might be reprogrammed with an existing drug to suppress the invariable recurrence of the aggressive brain cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715163552.htm