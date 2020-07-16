In a first, astronomers watch a black hole's corona disappear, then reappear

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

It seems the universe has an odd sense of humor. While a crown-encrusted virus has run roughshod over the world, another entirely different corona about 100 million light years from Earth has mysteriously disappeared. For the first time, astronomers have watched as a supermassive black hole's own corona, the ultrabright, billion-degree ring of high-energy particles that encircles a black hole's event horizon, was abruptly destroyed.

