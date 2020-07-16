The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How galaxies die: New insights into the quenching of star formation

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Astronomers studying galaxy evolution have long struggled to understand what causes star formation to shut down in massive galaxies. Although many theories have been proposed to explain this process, known as ''quenching,'' there is still no consensus on a satisfactory model. Now, an international team of scientists has proposed a new model that successfully explains a wide range of observations about galaxy structure, supermassive black holes, and the quenching of star formation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716101607.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version