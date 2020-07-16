How galaxies die: New insights into the quenching of star formation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:16 Hits: 4

Astronomers studying galaxy evolution have long struggled to understand what causes star formation to shut down in massive galaxies. Although many theories have been proposed to explain this process, known as ''quenching,'' there is still no consensus on a satisfactory model. Now, an international team of scientists has proposed a new model that successfully explains a wide range of observations about galaxy structure, supermassive black holes, and the quenching of star formation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716101607.htm