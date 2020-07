Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Researchers say they've cracked the code to a cobalt-free high-energy lithium-ion battery, eliminating the cobalt and opening the door to reducing the costs of producing batteries while boosting performance in some ways.

