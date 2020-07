Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 16:29 Hits: 6

A vaccine additive known as an adjuvant can enhance responses to a vaccine containing the exotic avian flu virus H5N1, so that both rookie and veteran elements of the immune response are strengthened, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716122917.htm