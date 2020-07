Articles

A research team concludes that personal perception can be an important indicator for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. Scientists report that individuals with subjectively felt memory problems also exhibited on average measurable cognitive deficits that were associated with abnormalities in the spinal fluid. Early diagnosis and therapy development could benefit from these findings.

