Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:06 Hits: 2

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday rejected a challenge to a practice in which homeowners are paid for the excess solar energy they produce for the electric grid. The commission voted unanimously against a challenge to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507710-energy-regulators-uphold-compensation-for-rooftop-solar-energy