'Blinking' crystals may convert CO2 into fuels

Thursday, 16 July 2020

Imagine tiny crystals that ''blink'' like fireflies and can convert carbon dioxide, a key cause of climate change, into fuels. A team has created ultra-small titanium dioxide crystals that exhibit unusual ''blinking'' behavior and may help to produce methane and other fuels, according to a new study. The crystals, also known as nanoparticles, stay charged for a long time and could benefit efforts to develop quantum computers.

