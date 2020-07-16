The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Blinking' crystals may convert CO2 into fuels

Imagine tiny crystals that ''blink'' like fireflies and can convert carbon dioxide, a key cause of climate change, into fuels. A team has created ultra-small titanium dioxide crystals that exhibit unusual ''blinking'' behavior and may help to produce methane and other fuels, according to a new study. The crystals, also known as nanoparticles, stay charged for a long time and could benefit efforts to develop quantum computers.

