Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 6

New research has revealed that the observed average moving speed (or translation speed) of tropical cyclones making landfall over the coast of China dropped by 11% between 1961 and 2017. These slow-moving tropical cyclones brought about 20% more local total rainfall on average when compared with fast-moving ones, resulting in greater flood risks in the region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716101556.htm