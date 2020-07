Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:16 Hits: 6

Amphibians have few options to avoid the underappreciated one-two punch of climate change, according to a new study. Rising summer temperatures are also resulting in higher rates of dehydration among wet-skinned amphibians as they attempt to keep themselves cool.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716101610.htm