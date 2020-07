Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:47 Hits: 6

A new study provides strong evidence for a controversial theory that at very cold temperatures water can exist in two distinct liquid forms, one being less dense and more structured than the other. Researchers conducted computer simulations of water molecules to discover the critical point at the transition between the two forms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716144719.htm