Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

House Democrats are seeking to get rid of Confederate statues and memorials from National Park Service (NPS) land by including requirements in a new appropriations bill to do so.A similar effort failed in 2015, but proponents feel they have a better...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507586-democrats-target-confederate-monuments-in-spending-bill