Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 15:42 Hits: 6

A coalition of oil-rich nations has agreed to increase petroleum production as demand for gas ticks back up amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.Members of the Organization of the Petroleum...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507653-oil-producing-countries-strike-deal-to-increase-production