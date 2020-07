Articles

Warmblood fragile foal syndrome is a severe, usually fatal, genetic disease that manifests itself after birth in affected horses. Due to the defect, the connective tissue is unstable. Under force, the skin tears from the tissue underneath and the joints can dislocate. Researchers have now been able to prove that the disease did not stem from the English thoroughbred stallion Dark Ronald XX.

