Monitoring groundwater changes more precisely

Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

A new method could help to track groundwater changes better than before. Researchers have compared gravity field data from the GRACE and GRACE-Follow On satellite missions with other measuring methods. They investigated the seasonal water storage in almost 250 river basins in Asia, whose water regime is dominated by monsoon. The results allow the large-scale GRACE data to be scaled down to smaller regions.

